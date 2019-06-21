Incident - Scenic Drive, Titirangi
Friday, 21 June 2019, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at an incident on Scenic Drive,
Titirangi after a vehicle was reported down a bank.
The
sole occupant inside the vehicle has been located deceased
inside the vehicle.
Police are investigating and the
Serious Crash Unit is on scene.
Cordons are in place on
Scenic Drive and are expected to remain for several
hours.
