Bay of Islands Airport will be boon for Northland



Northland Inc’s acting CEO has welcomed the official opening of the new airport terminal in Bay of Islands and the positive and far-reaching impact it will have on the region.

Vaughan Cooper said: “We congratulate Far North Holdings for delivering such a world-class project – one that all the community can be proud of.

“It has been a year of delivery for Northland and it’s great to see further investment in the strategic infrastructure. I’ve no doubt that the Bay of Islands Airport will add significantly to visitor experiences and connections, while future-proofing our growing community.”

The Provincial Growth Fund invested $1.75 million towards the new terminal. The redevelopment was identified as a key project in the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan (TTNEAP), which is being facilitated and supported by Northland Inc, the Whangārei-based regional economic development agency.

Launched in 2016 and refreshed in 2019, the TTNEAP brings into focus a group of projects that together are contributing to the transformation of Northland’s economy.

