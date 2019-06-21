Flaxmere parkrun event to be held every Saturday

In line with the launch of “Fabulous Flaxmere”, last weekend’s inaugural Flaxmere parkrun was a roaring success, but never fear if you missed out, this event has grown legs and will continue to take place at Flaxmere Park every Saturday at 8am.

A global initiative, parkrun is a simple formula - turn up every Saturday and walk, jog, or run 5kms.

It doesn’t matter how fast you go – it’s just you against the clock. It doesn’t matter what you’re wearing. What matters is getting out there, getting active and taking part.

Around the world each event is based in a unique location like a park, beach or promenade, and all events are organised by a group of wonderful, dedicated volunteers.

The main rule about parkrun is that you have to register once before you take part in your first event, and then bring your barcode every time you take part in any parkrun, anywhere.

The Hastings District Council proudly supported and took part in the launch of the Flaxmere parkrun last Saturday where 144 people received finish times, although about 100 more took part, and it is thanks to the willing local volunteers that the event will continue in the weeks and months ahead.

Council group manager community facilities and programmes Alison Banks said council’s involvement would be ongoing and that the Fabulous Flaxmere team had big plans to encourage as many people as possible to participate, with a focus on the Flaxmere community as a whole.

"There might even be a world record or a world-first opportunity in the pipeline."







Flaxmere parkrun organiser Philip Shambrook said it was wonderful to see the big crowd of people that took part in the first event, which was very much community-led.

“We also have to emphasise how grateful we are to Hastings District Council for its support – it was outstanding.”

Hastings district councillor and Hastings ambassador Henare O’Keefe said the parkrun was an amazing event in many ways, especially in terms of the number of people who travelled from near and far to participate.

“The immediate, warm friendly fellowship that unfolded with complete strangers warmed the cockles of my heart.

“For many this was their first-ever visit to Flaxmere and they loved it. They marinated in the beauty of our park, and the warm hearts and fun nature of the tangata whenua (local people).

"I'd even go as far as suggesting that some have become friends for life."



Mr O’Keefe expressed his gratitude to Mr Shambrook and the team, and encouraged all and sundry to join in on a Saturday.

“You won’t regret it I promise.”

Mr Shambrook said the organisers were hopeful the momentum would continue, with initial feedback looking positive.

“The registrations at this stage are much higher than we usually see at the beginning so we are hoping that means we will get a good number of people continuing to take part.”

The volunteers who put up their hands to help – with tasks ranging from marshalling to scanning runners barcodes’ or anything else they felt comfortable doing – were crucial and highly valued.

“There’s a core of us at the moment but we do need to have more volunteers to keep it ticking it over and we’re hoping people will step forward.”

To find out more about participating or volunteering at Flaxmere parkrun, visit the website http://parkrun.co.nz/flaxmere.



