Update - Homicide investigation, Mohaka

A scene examination of a property in Mohaka that was a scene of interest in relation to the death of a 29-year-old man who presented to Wairoa Hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday has now been completed.

The post mortem of the victim has also been completed and his body has been released to his family.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death and would like to hear from members of the public in the Mohaka area that may know about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wairoa Police on 06 831 0700.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

