Update - Homicide investigation, Mohaka
Friday, 21 June 2019, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A scene examination of a property in Mohaka that was a
scene of interest in relation to the death of a 29-year-old
man who presented to Wairoa Hospital with a gunshot wound on
Tuesday has now been completed.
The post mortem of the
victim has also been completed and his body has been
released to his family.
Police continue to investigate the
circumstances surrounding the man's death and would like to
hear from members of the public in the Mohaka area that may
know about this incident.
Anyone with information is asked
to contact the Wairoa Police on 06 831 0700.
Information
can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800
555
111.
