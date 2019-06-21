Regional Council Supporting Riparian Planting on Farms

21 June 2019



Patoka farmer Jeremy White is planting to protect Hawke’s Bay waterways, by adding 1,600 native plants to his property this year.

He’s one of a growing number of farmers across the region who are taking up riparian planting. This year farmers will be picking up over 50,000 native seedlings from Hawke’s Bay Regional Council depots in Napier, Waipukurau and Wairoa.

Every year the Regional Council bulk buys native plants at cost and passes the savings onto farmers. The plants are specifically sourced for riparian planting in fenced off waterways on farms.

Jeremy and Sharron White are planting a two hectare area beside the Waihau Stream which runs through their property.

“We’ve already fenced the area to keep stock out, now we’re doing riparian planting to protect the water in our catchment area, and help prevent erosion,” Jeremy says.

Jeremy says he appreciates being able to buy the plants at cost from the Regional Council.

“It’s a great feeling to know we’re part of something that’s going to protect the waterways and landscape for future generations.

“Now all I need is some help planting – I'll be ringing Napier Boys to see if any of their rugby teams are keen for a bit of fundraising,” he joked.

Regional Council Senior Catchment Advisor, Warwick Hesketh, says the riparian planting scheme is a great initiative to be part of.

“It supports farmers planting to protect waterways. This improves habitats for fish and bird life, as well as water quality in rivers and estuaries,” he says.

For more information visit the Farmers Hub on the Regional Council’s website.



