Fatal Crash, Sumner, Christchurch
Friday, 21 June 2019, 12:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services are responding to a single-vehicle
crash near Summit Road, Sumner.
One person has died at the
scene.
Police were alerted at around 11.30am.
Motorists
are asked to please avoid the Summit Road area.
An
investigation into the cause of the crash is
underway.
ENDS
