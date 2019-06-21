Upper Hutt youth are #AWESOME!

Upper Hutt youth are #AWESOME!

Upper Hutt City hosted another successful Young Achievers Awards to highlight the achievements of local youth. The young people of Upper Hutt were celebrated at the 13th Young Achievers Youth Civic Awards on Wednesday 5 June. The event, hosted at Expressions Whirinaki Arts and Entertainment Centre, was an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements and successes of young people in Upper Hutt. This year 38 nominations were received.

Guests and finalists were entertained by local talented performers from Heretaunga College, Upper Hutt College, and Danzworx Upper Hutt.

Youth from the Heretaunga College catering unit supplied food and front-of-house service for the awards, and young people from the Upper Hutt Youthtown Squad volunteered as helpers and assistant stage management for the awards ceremony.

This year, there were seven awards: Expressions Whirinaki Arts Award, Kaitiaki Environmental Award, Leadership Award, Youthtown Manaakitanga Award, Capital Training Resilience Award, Sports Award, and the Mayoral Award.

Winners and runners-up for 2019

Expressions Whirinaki Arts Award

Winner: Otaileiuupuoleaiga Betham

Runner up: Gracie Hearfield

Kaitiaki Environmental Award

Winner: Lucas Dobbs

Runner up: Samuel Fleming

Leadership Award

Winner: Dakota Scott

Runner up: Liam Edwards

Youthtown Manaakitanga Award

Winner: Charlotte Lawrence

Runner up: Jessie Goose

Capital Training Resilience Award

Winner: Joseph Penno

Runner up: Joshua Tia







Sports Award

Winner: Joshua Donohue

Runner up: Coby Crafar

Mayoral award

Chelsey Edwards

Winners of the 2019 Young Achievers Awards will meet with Council’s Community Development team and receive grants aimed at supporting their future development, skills, and potential on their chosen field.

"It was great to celebrate our wonderful rangatahi at the 13th annual young achievers awards," says Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy. "What young people in our city are achieving is absolutely remarkable. From representing our country on an international platform, to overcoming personal challenges, and giving back to their community, Upper Hutt can be proud, and know our future is in good hands."





