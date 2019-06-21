Annual Plan backs a booming Hamilton



Hamilton City Council approved the 2019/20 Annual Plan following on from last year 10 Year Plan ‘fix it budget’.

This Annual Plan continues to deliver strong financial management. “We have stopped borrowing to pay for our day to day expenses. Our Financial Plan gives us options to allow our community to prosper” Hamilton Mayor Andrew King says.

$140 million will be spent on growth projects in the year 2019/20 that include upgrades to our water treatment plants, ring road extension and some Hamilton Gardens projects.

“The Plan supports quality and sustainable growth to allow our communities to thrive” says Mayor King.

The Council in the Annual Plan is responding to a number of emerging community issues with seven additional projects being funded this year.

“I’m proud the we have increased City Safe coverage to include our suburbs, 7 days a week. I am also proud that we are funding safety improvements for our river swimmers at the Hamilton Gardens”.

“Hamilton City Council’s Annual Plan continues to back a booming Hamilton, the capital of the Waikato”.









