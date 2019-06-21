A Blast at Winter Wonderland Formals

The junior and senior Hurunui Youth formals were held last weekend and the dance floor has never shaken with such force!

Glamourous youth came from all over the district on Friday and Saturday nights to celebrate and socialize in a dazzling winter wonderland. The scene sparkled and the guests impressed, at two events that can be described as nothing less than wonderful.

With no shortage of brilliant dance moves at either occasion, the DJ was described as “the best DJ yet” by several guests. There was a dance competition at the junior formal that demonstrated sheer commitment and was a major hit. Meanwhile, there was never a dull moment on the dancefloor at the senior formal, it was packed and moving all night.

Guests were up for a great assortment of prizes, awarded by the MC each night, including pamper packs and sporting equipment.

Noah Wilson, member of the Hurunui Youth Council, explained his role in the event and the overall vibe. “I had a great time as the Amberley Bus monitor. There was great music, great food and great people and everyone had a blast” he said.

Kiera Joblin, Youth Program Coordinator, was the key organiser for both events and said the job was nothing but a pleasure.

“We had such a fun weekend running these events” she said. “There was a fantastic turn out to the formals this year, with over 200 young people attending”.

“There were some amazing dance offs, lots of laughter and great energy. It’s a privilege to run this event and bring young people from all over our district together. It brings a smile to the faces of everyone involved.”







“Thank you to the parents, volunteers, schools, council staff, councillors, the Mayor and most importantly the young people, for the continued support of events such as these” she said.

Mayor Winton Dalley, who was a distinguished guest at the junior formal, explained he and his wife Jean have been attending Hurunui Youth Formals since their inception many years ago.

“With the huge interest and growing numbers of young people attending the Ball, it was a master stroke to split into Junior and senior balls on consecutive nights” he said. “It is a privilege to be invited to attend and fantastic to be so warmly welcomed by the ball goers to join in and enjoy the dancing and the fun.”

