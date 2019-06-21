New location for Waikanae library services to open shortly

Improved library and customer services will be available to the Waikanae community from the beginning of July.

“From 1 July 9 Mahara Place (formerly the Artel Gallery) will become the new location for Waikanae’s library and customer services for the next few years,” says Kāpiti Coast District Councillor Michael Scott.

“It’s an exciting development for the community, offering library-goers more space, more books on the shelves, better IT facilities and a return to full Council customer services.

“The Council was fortunate to be able to secure the premises which, as well as being in a central location, will also provide a much warmer, more pleasant environment for customers as the winter sets in.”

Councillor Scott says the new library will be a welcome addition to the town centre as the Council’s improvements to Mahara Place head towards completion in early spring.

“It’s been a busy year at the Waikanae town centre following the closure of the original library building and the ongoing construction works. Having full Council customer services and up-scaled library services available again to the community is a big step in returning to business as usual.”

The Council’s pop-up library, which is currently housed in the Mahara Gallery, will be closed on Thursday and Friday (27 and 28 June) while the books and furniture are transferred into the new building.

“I’d like to thank the Mahara Gallery team for hosting the pop-up while the Council worked on a solution for Waikanae’s library services. Libraries are at the heart of our communities and we’re grateful for their support in helping us to keep these essential services running for Waikanae.”

The library will be open for business on 1 July at 10am. More information will be available on the Council’s website shortly.







© Scoop Media

