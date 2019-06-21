Service lid adjustments planned for next week

Close to twenty service lids in six different locations will be adjusted over the next two weeks on sites where the road surface has been upgraded. Service lids are the man holes on the road which lead to storm and waste water.

The adjustment of service lids is normal practice after upgrading road surfaces and involves raising the service lid structure to the same level as the new road surface.

Significant traffic management is required for the adjustments to ensure the safety of road users and contractors who are often working in the middle of the roads.

Affected roads will be down to one lane and under stop/go management at times and delays of up to ten minutes are expected in some locations. Local businesses and residents are being contacted to understand the impact of this work.

Dates and locations are as follows and are weather dependent.

• 24 to 25 June – From 187 Awapuni Road to Grey Street roundabout

• 25 to 27 June – Derby Street (from Pak’n Save carpark to Gladstone Road)

• 25 to 27 June – Lytton Road (from Childers Rd to Titoki St & Ormond Road intersection)

• 27 to 29 June - Gladstone Road (Between Customhouse Street and Cobden Street)

• 1 to 2 July – Ormond Road and Fitzherbert Street intersection

We apologise for any disruption caused by this work.











