Taking part in council elections important for Ruapehu

Friday, 21 June 2019, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Mayor Don Cameron is calling on all eligible Ruapehu voters to get involved in the Local Authority elections in October this year.

“I strongly encourage people to inform themselves about the issues confronting Ruapehu, what the candidates stand for, and then voting in the election.

I would also encourage citizens with strong leadership qualities and a passion for their community to consider standing as candidates themselves,” said Mayor Cameron.

“To help inform prospective candidates about what is involved in being an elected member Council has organised two candidate briefing meetings.

The first is in Ohakune on Wednesday 3rd July and then in Taumarunui the next night on Thursday 4th July both at 6.00pm in the respective township Council Chambers,” he said.

Mayor Cameron said the call for candidates is not a reflection on Ruapehu’s current elected members.

“The fact is the larger the pool of skilled candidates we have standing, the more we can improve local democracy and ensure the value Council delivers to our communities remains high.

Residents from the Waimarino-Waiouru Ward and National Park Ward may also want to consider standing for their local Community Board.”

Mayor Cameron noted that the community support for the 2018/28 Long Term Plan work programme has sent an important signal that Ruapehu is thinking strategically as a united district and is working toward a common vision to grow incomes, jobs and opportunities.

“We need to have elected representatives that have the energy, ability and diversity of skills make a positive contribution toward this journey and meet the challenges ahead.



Local government has a significant impact on people’s everyday lives and I encourage all eligible voters to take an active part in the upcoming electoral process.

By informing yourself about the issues and the candidates, and casting your vote, or even standing for election, you can help ensure that our communities have the right leadership to prosper and succeed both now and into the future.”

