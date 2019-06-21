Name release – Fatal crash, Pongakawa

Police can now confirm the names of the two people who died in a crash between a car and a train in Pongakawa on Wednesday.

They are Chary Alonzo Sabalande, 34, and Roymark Solomon Bering, 32.

Both had arrived recently from the Phillippines and were living and working locally in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Three other people were taken to hospital following the crash.

Two remain in hospital in a critical condition, and one has been discharged.











