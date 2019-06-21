Name release – Mount Maunganui fatal crash

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died after a crash between a car and a mobility scooter on Girven Road, Mount Maunganui, on 19 June.

He was Norman George Roberts, 88, of Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

An 18-year-old woman is assisting with Police enquiries.











