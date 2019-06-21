Prime industrial land for sale in Napier

Prime industrial land for sale in Napier’s much sought-after Onekawa industrial precinct

One of the last bare land in Napier's Onekawa Industrial Precinct is up for sale. This is a fantastic opportunity to own a 3980m2 regular shaped, corner site, with dual frontage onto a no-exit road.

The property is being marketed by Bayleys Hawke's Bay's Mark Evans and Kerry Geange and is up for auction at 2pm on the 4th of July 2019 at 52 Bridge Street in Ahuriri, Napier. Surrounded by some of the city's major businesses, 9 Turner Place offers a blank canvas for a new developer to become part of the thriving Hawke's Bay economy.

This opportunity comes at a time where industrial property has become one of the most sought after sectors for developers and investors throughout New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and parts of Europe.

Logistically, 9 Turner Place is perfectly located to Napier's main arterial routes. The dual carriageway Prebensen Drive is less than 500m away, which then connects to the SH2 expressway. The site is also less than 5km from Hawke's Bay Airport, Napier Port and the city's CBD.

This land is one of only a few remaining freehold properties in Onekawa and has a Napier City Council rating valuation of $740,000.

“Napier has a limited number of medium-to-large industrial land options available to meet business expansion growth as a result of the strong Hawke's Bay economy,” Mr Evans said.

However, the Napier City Council and Hastings District Council have work underway on a region-wide plan for establishing industrial precincts and what type of industries should be allowed in each precinct. The report is due to be finished in about two months, says Dean Prebble, Napier City Council's economic development manager.







Mr Prebble says work in this area is well overdue and some of it will be about attracting clean industries to the region's industrial precincts, particularly those such as Onekawa, which are near Pandora Pond and Ahuriri Estuary, and that suffer from water quality issues.

With Hawke's Bay's economy being underpinned by a robust primary sector, the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) predicts continued strong growth within the meat, pip fruit, wine and forestry sectors, which are the main exports from Hawke's Bay.

As Mark Evans says: “Napier Port is experiencing exponential growth in volumes exported This is mainly due to a flourishing horticultural sector, record volumes of local forestry blocks being logged, and a dramatic increase in additional freight volume capturing substantial business that was exported through the Port of Wellington."

As with Napier's other key industrial zones, the Onekawa Industrial Precinct is well established with a mix of small-to-medium sized industrial businesses ranging from services through to commercial activities.

Onekawa also has a significant retailing component in addition to the diverse manufacturing and light service industries located here.

“Napier is under increasing pressure to provide solutions for the large volumes of freight coming into the port,, log scalers and other forestry-related industries are being squeezed to find logistical answers to meet the port's ever-increasing freight as the region’s economy strengthens,” Mr Evans said.

9 Turner Place is also one of only a few remaining medium to large industrial sites in Napier where a large warehouse could be built, with a big yard and the ability for B-train vehicles to drive-through easily." said Mr Evans.

Alternatively, a land banker would have the long-term benefit of controlling the site for key port clients such as logging and container companies. The property would also be well suited to a warehousing or third party logistics firm needing to expand in the future.

The comparative cost of acquiring a site that is fully developed makes this property an attractive proposition. For companies wanting to relocate their business to Hawke's Bay there are daily flights connecting to Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, making it an enviable headquarters for a large industrial operator.

Onekawa is Napier’s main industrial area approximately 4km south west of the city centre occupying

© Scoop Media