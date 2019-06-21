Arrest following aggravated burglary

Police have arrested two people in relation to an alleged aggravated burglary at a South Otago address on 12 June.

This morning Police executed search warrants at four properties, one in Gore and three in Mataura.

These searches involved Balclutha, Gore and Invercargill CIB and Armed Offenders Squad officers.

A number of items of interest and some of the property stolen in the burglary were located in the search.

We believe they are connected to the burglary.

Police also located methamphetamine, cannabis and two firearms.

Two Mataura men, aged 31 and 20, have been charged with aggravated burglary and were due to appear in the Invercargill District Court this afternoon.

A 32-year-old Mataura woman was also arrested in relation to the drugs and utensils located and will be appearing on drug charges in the Gore District Court in early July.

