Police acknowledge sentencing of Jason Trembath
Friday, 21 June 2019, 6:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police acknowledge sentencing of Jason Trembath"
Please
attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Brent Greville,
Hawkes Bay Police
Police acknowledge the sentencing today
of Jason Trembath today in Napier District Court.
Trembath
was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for
multiple counts of indecent assault.
Hawke’s Bay Police
are very satisfied that we have been able to provide some
closure and hopefully a sense of justice to the
victims.
The predatory nature of the offending created a
very real sense of fear in the community.
I would like to
commend the investigation team for their work on this
case.
Being able to make an arrest as early as we did may
have prevented further women from being
assaulted.
ENDS
