Police acknowledge sentencing of Jason Trembath

Please attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Brent Greville, Hawkes Bay Police

Police acknowledge the sentencing today of Jason Trembath today in Napier District Court.

Trembath was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for multiple counts of indecent assault.

Hawke’s Bay Police are very satisfied that we have been able to provide some closure and hopefully a sense of justice to the victims.

The predatory nature of the offending created a very real sense of fear in the community.

I would like to commend the investigation team for their work on this case.

Being able to make an arrest as early as we did may have prevented further women from being assaulted.

