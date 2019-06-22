Sudden death following building fire, Otahuhu
Saturday, 22 June 2019, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Sudden death following building fire, Otahuhu"
Police can
confirm one person has died following a building fire in Moa
Street, Otahuhu.
Police were called to assist FENZ at the
scene about 5.50pm.
The fire is being treated as
unexplained at this stage.
A scene guard will remain in
place at the property overnight.
Police will assist FENZ
with further enquiries into the circumstances of the fire
tomorrow.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme
Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room.
Yet when taken in tandem with the actions already taken by the Ardern government to outlaw rapid fire rifles and shotguns, there is ample reason to conclude that the buy-back and amnesty scheme announced this morning will indeed save lives in New Zealand. More>>