Sudden death following building fire, Otahuhu

Police can confirm one person has died following a building fire in Moa Street, Otahuhu.

Police were called to assist FENZ at the scene about 5.50pm.

The fire is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

A scene guard will remain in place at the property overnight.

Police will assist FENZ with further enquiries into the circumstances of the fire tomorrow.

