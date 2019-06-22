Police appeal for information after pedestrian struck

Police are appealing for information after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Taupo late last night.

The incident occurred on Richmond Avenue about 11.15pm, leaving the woman, 36, with critical injuries.

She was flown to Waikato Hospital.

The vehicle involved, a white utility, left the scene and Police would like to speak to the driver, their passengers or anyone else who may have relevant information.

Any residents with CCTV footage of Richmond Avenue are also urged to contact Police.

The vehicle involved is described as a white, lowered ute with tinted windows.

It will have damage to the front and was last seen travelling south on Richmond Avenue from the intersection with Ingle Avenue.

Taupo Police can be contacted on 07 378 6060 or information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

