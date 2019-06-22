Arrest following Lower Hutt aggravated robbery
Saturday, 22 June 2019, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Arrest following Lower Hutt aggravated robbery"
A
28-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the
knife-point robbery of a taxi driver in Lower Hutt.
The
incident, which occurred about 2.45am on Friday 14 June,
left the taxi driver with a cut to one hand and facial
injuries.
The alleged offender has been charged with
aggravated robbery and will appear in Hutt Valley District
Court today.
Police would like to thank members of the
public who came forward with information to assist the
investigation.
ENDS
