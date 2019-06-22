Arrest following Lower Hutt aggravated robbery

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the knife-point robbery of a taxi driver in Lower Hutt.

The incident, which occurred about 2.45am on Friday 14 June, left the taxi driver with a cut to one hand and facial injuries.

The alleged offender has been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in Hutt Valley District Court today.

Police would like to thank members of the public who came forward with information to assist the investigation.

