Tai Tokerau Māori will be gathering in Waitangi

Tai Tokerau Māori will be gathering in Waitangi to strengthen Māori engagement in local government processes.

Known as the Tai Tokerau Māori in Local Government symposium, this hui is being held at the Copthorne Waitangi, Waitaha Centre on Thursday 27th June 2019 and kicks off at 9am.

Speakers from around the country will discuss their experiences, covering matters such as local government election campaigns, representation on Māori wards, standing committees, and other arrangements that could benefit tangata whenua.

The Minister of Local Government, Nanaia Mahuta, will give the opening address and other keynote speeches will be interspersed with interactive Q & A sessions with the audience. The event will provide practical and timely guidance on pathways for becoming involved in the run up to the upcoming local body elections here in Tai Tokerau in October 2019.

The Symposium will address three key themes:

1. Encouraging Tai Tokerau Māori to vote

2. Encouraging Tai Tokerau Māori to stand in local body elections

3. Exploring models of representation for Māori in local government to gain shared experiences and successes from other regions and pathways for systemic change

The event has been coordinated on behalf of two Tai Tokerau Māori forums - Te Huinga and Te Tai Tokerau Māori and Council Working Party. These forums engage with local government, i.e. the Whangarei District Council and Northland Regional Council. At present these models provide an "advisory” role to Council. Māori make up over 33% of the region’s population, yet there are only 3 Māori Councillors out of 39 Councillors across the 4 territorial authorities and regional council.







The concept of the event has been mooted by hapū members for a number of years, especially in light of difficulties getting Māori to stand and get elected in the last two election cycles. However, with support from Te Puni Kokiri, Northland Regional Council, the Whangarei, Far North and Kaipara District Councils and Electoral Commission; hapū representatives from the two Māori forums are working together to plan, coordinate and deliver the symposium. It is anticipated that by the end of the event a clear picture will emerge of Tai Tokerau Māori aspirations for realising an increased and more equitable influence in local government in Tai Tokerau.

The exciting line-up of influential speakers to present at the event can be found in the attached programme.



© Scoop Media

