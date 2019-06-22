Dirty Dog returns with over 300 muddy, tired, and happy dogs

Ngaruawahia’s Christian Youth Camp was almost over-run with dogs last Saturday (15 June) during the 2019 Dirty Dog Challenge.

Jointly hosted by Hamilton City and Waikato District Councils, the unique event saw dogs and their owners navigate their way through a mud-filled obstacle course.

The event, organised as a fun outdoor activity for Hamilton and Waikato dogs – and their fearless owners- was extremely popular with more than 300 dogs taking part in the 2.5km or 6km course. Owners and their dogs climbed, swam and attempted to run over the hills, under the cargo nets and through the muddy pond and swamp at the site near the Waipa River.

Hamilton City Council’s Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford says: “The event was a great success and even more popular than last year. The feedback we have had from participants has been exceptionally positive and we hope everyone enjoyed themselves.”

All profits from the event will go to helping animals in Hamilton and Waikato District’s communities.

Photos of the event are available on the Hamilton Adopt a dog Facebook page











© Scoop Media

