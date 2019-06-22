Serious Crash, Marlborough
Saturday, 22 June 2019, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in
Marlborough.
The single vehicle crash occurred on State
Highway 6 at Okaramio about 12.35pm.
Of the vehicle’s
four occupants, two have sustained critical injuries.
A
helicopter is responding from Nelson.
Traffic control
measures have been put in place and the Serious Crash Unit
notified.
