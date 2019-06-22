Western Bay Police urge motorists to take care

Western Bay of Plenty Police are urging motorists to take extra care following a number of serious crashes in the area.

Over the past week three people have died and more have been seriously injured on roads in the Western Bay.

"Every one of these crashes was avoidable and all had the potential to take further lives," says Western Bay of Plenty Road Policing Coordinator, Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes.

"People are taking unnecessary risks and not driving to the conditions."

The advice from Police is simple - slow down, be patient and be respectful of other road users.

"The last thing any Police officer wants is to have to tell someone their family member isn't coming home."











© Scoop Media

