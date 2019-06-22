Western Bay Police urge motorists to take care
Saturday, 22 June 2019, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Western Bay of Plenty Police are urging motorists to take
extra care following a number of serious crashes in the
area.
Over the past week three people have died and more
have been seriously injured on roads in the Western
Bay.
"Every one of these crashes was avoidable and all had
the potential to take further lives," says Western Bay of
Plenty Road Policing Coordinator, Senior Sergeant Mark
Pakes.
"People are taking unnecessary risks and not
driving to the conditions."
The advice from Police is
simple - slow down, be patient and be respectful of other
road users.
"The last thing any Police officer wants is to
have to tell someone their family member isn't coming
home."
