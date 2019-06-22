Have you seen Michelle?
Saturday, 22 June 2019, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police
are looking for 53-year-old Michelle Suzanne Wood, who is
missing from the New Plymouth area.
She was last seen in
Oakura about 5:15pm on 10 June, driving her red Toyota
Corolla hatchback with the registration CRT178.
Police and
her loved ones are concerned for her safety.
Michelle is
known to travel as far south as Christchurch and as far
north as Auckland.
If you have seen Michelle or her
vehicle since 10 June, please get in touch with Police on
105.
