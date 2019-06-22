Have you seen Michelle?

Police are looking for 53-year-old Michelle Suzanne Wood, who is missing from the New Plymouth area.

She was last seen in Oakura about 5:15pm on 10 June, driving her red Toyota Corolla hatchback with the registration CRT178.

Police and her loved ones are concerned for her safety.

Michelle is known to travel as far south as Christchurch and as far north as Auckland.

If you have seen Michelle or her vehicle since 10 June, please get in touch with Police on 105.











© Scoop Media

