Serious crash,Te Aroha, Matamata-Piako District

"Serious crash,Te Aroha, Matamata-Piako District"

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash on Stanley Road South, Te Aroha, Matamata-Piako District.

Police were alerted around 10.05am.

Early indications are one person has received critical injuries and another serious injuries.

A helicopter has been dispatched from Tauranga.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of possible.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

