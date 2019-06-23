Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

North Island trough clears away as a ridge builds

Sunday, 23 June 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: MetService

North Island trough clears away as a ridge builds from the west

Towards the end of last week, the broad ridge of high pressure which brought cold nights and frosts over much of Aotearoa began moving eastwards on Thursday. MetService meteorologist Andy Best commented “A complex trough of low pressure over the Tasman Sea moved onto the country late Thursday, bringing rain in a strengthening, humid northeast flow. During Thursday, 24hr rainfall totals ranged between 15mm and 30mm on the Westland Buller coasts but between 40 and 50mm in the ranges of the Tasman District as a front passed over the regions.”

By the end of Friday, the front had swept eastwards over much of the country, leaving showers in its wake. However, a lingering low pressure trough over the south of the South Island delivered around 15mm in showers to areas such as Southland including the Southern Lakes, while showery northwesterlies which affected the upper North Island on Friday saw 24 hour rainfall totals between 15 and 20mm over parts of eastern Northland, the Kaimai ranges and the Bay of Plenty.

A weak ridge developed over much of the country overnight Friday and during Saturday, bringing clear skies, mists, fogs and frosts to many inland areas. There were -2C frosts over the Central North Island high country as well and many Otago and Southland valleys and basins. Alexandra recorded -2C Saturday morning, Dunedin airport -1C with low cloud and fog at Manapouri, and Timaru.

Early this morning, an area of low pressure and an associated front moved southeast over Northland and Auckland. A few early morning thunderstorms developed close to western coasts with the front, as well as a period of rain. The forecast for the rest of today is for rain over the North Island to gradually give way to showers. A ridge of high pressure gradually builds over the South Island, spreading southerlies over much of the country south of about Napier by the end of today.

Looking ahead, the ridge becomes firmly established as the dominant feature over much of the country this week, bringing settled conditions with cool nights and light winds. However, a weak low over the upper North Island is expected to maintain cloud and showers from Northland to Coromandel Peninsula during Monday and Tuesday.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room.

Yet when taken in tandem with the actions already taken by the Ardern government to outlaw rapid fire rifles and shotguns, there is ample reason to conclude that the buy-back and amnesty scheme announced this morning will indeed save lives in New Zealand. More>>

 

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham: Hit & Run Author 'Believes Insurgents Were In Village'

One of the authors of Hit & Run has backtracked from a key claim in the book, revealing he now believes armed insurgents were in a village attacked by New Zealand elite soldiers. More>>

ALSO:

The Lobbyist Staffer: PM Defends Handling Of Conflicts Of Interest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's comfortable with the way her interim chief of staff's conflicts of interest were managed. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 