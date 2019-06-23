Serious crash, Hawera, South Taranaki District

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash, involving a car and motorcycle, at the intersection of Princes Street and Glover Road, Hawera, South Taranaki.

Police were alerted around 10.50am.

Early indications are one person has received critical injuries.

A helicopter was been dispatched from New Plymouth.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of possible.

