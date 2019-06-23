Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Long distance runner raising awareness for Plastic Free July

Sunday, 23 June 2019, 5:10 pm
Press Release: RefillNZ

A local trail runner will dress up as a plastic bottle during this year’s WUU2k race during Plastic Free July.

Relief teacher, Mina Holder, hopes to use the 62km endurance event around Wellington to raise awareness about cutting single-use plastics out of our lives.

“I hope that running as a plastic bottle will start some positive conversations about always carrying a bottle with you, and making refilling a habit, instead of buying a new one each time you want a drink,” Mina says.

Mina became more determined to reduce plastic use after seeing the impact on local marine life.

“I have a deep love of marine life and I help monitor nesting boxes of our local little blue penguins. I’ve been deeply saddened by how much plastic I have found both in and around the penguins nests”

She also believes changing our behaviour to refill will send a message to companies that they need to change.

“I read recently that one million plastic bottles are sold every minute around the world. Coca cola alone produce enough bottles each year that could wrap around the world 700 times. We need to voice our concerns and ask companies why they’re using so much plastic while taking no responsibility for where their packaging ends up”

“Collectively we can dramatically impact consumer demand, tell companies it’s not ok, and choose to stop buying single-use plastic products”

Mina has teamed up with Wellington-based non-profit RefillNZ to spread the refill message during Plastic Free July, an annual event that challenges people to reduce their plastic use.

Jill Ford, founder of RefillNZ, knows getting the community involved will help people make the choice to refill easier.

“We want to make tap water the drink of choice by empowering people to ask for free tap water from local businesses. If you see a business with our logo in the window, you can pop in and get a free refill.”

The WUU2k race takes place 13th July 2019.
