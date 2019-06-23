Have you seen Jacob?
Sunday, 23 June 2019, 5:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Have you seen Jacob?"
Police are looking for 24-year-old
Jacob Bennett, who is missing from Fairfield, Hamilton.
He
was last seen at Davey Place, Fairfield, at 12pm on Friday
21 June.
Police and Jacob’s loved ones are concerned for
his safety.
Jacob is of a slight build, around 166cm and
has a distinctive tear drop tattoo on his right cheek.
He
was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown cap, black
trousers and black, blue and lime green shoes.
If you have
seen Jacob please get in touch with Police on 105.
images,
online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-jacob
