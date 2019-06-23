Have you seen Jacob?

Police are looking for 24-year-old Jacob Bennett, who is missing from Fairfield, Hamilton.

He was last seen at Davey Place, Fairfield, at 12pm on Friday 21 June.

Police and Jacob’s loved ones are concerned for his safety.

Jacob is of a slight build, around 166cm and has a distinctive tear drop tattoo on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown cap, black trousers and black, blue and lime green shoes.

If you have seen Jacob please get in touch with Police on 105.

