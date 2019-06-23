Serious Crash, Hamilton

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-car crash at the intersection of Forest Lake Road and Te Rapa Road, Hamilton.

Police were called about 5.55pm.

Initial indications are one person has critical injuries.

The intersection is closed, with diversions in place, and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

