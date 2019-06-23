Motorists asked to avoid SH85

Motorists are asked to avoid State Highway 85 between Palmerston and Ranfurly, known by locals as the Pig Route.

Police have attended one crash on the Pig Route this evening, reported about 5:20pm, where a car slipped off the road into a ditch.

While the crash was not serious, the road is icy and Police ask that motorists delay travel or find alternative routes.

