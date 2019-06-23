Motorists asked to avoid SH85
Sunday, 23 June 2019, 6:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Motorists asked to avoid SH85"
Motorists are asked to
avoid State Highway 85 between Palmerston and Ranfurly,
known by locals as the Pig Route.
Police have attended one
crash on the Pig Route this evening, reported about 5:20pm,
where a car slipped off the road into a ditch.
While the
crash was not serious, the road is icy and Police ask that
motorists delay travel or find alternative
routes.
ENDS
