Serious crash, Rangitikei Line, Newbury, Manawatu
Monday, 24 June 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle
crash on Rangitikei Line, Newbury, Manawatu.
Police were
alerted around 6.20am.
Two people have been transported to
Palmerston North Hospital.
The road is closed and
diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid
the area of
possible.
