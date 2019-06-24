Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nadia Lim hosts pop-up Drive Thru – Free MADE meals

Monday, 24 June 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: My Food Bag

From 4pm today, Nadia Lim will host the first-ever My Food Bag pop-up drive thru at the Mt Albert Markets site in Auckland offering free meals to the first 1,000 Kiwis who visit – it’ll be fast and it’ll feel good.

And all in celebration of My Food Bag’s new offering MADE, a brand that delivers fresh, single serve pre-made meals that follow Nadia’s Nude Food philosophy via subscription service.

Nadia will be manning the drive-thru window so Kiwis can expect a freshly cooked healthy meal (one per person) direct from the person who helps conjure up the tasty recipes.


There’ll be a choice of four dishes from the new MADE range including Chicken Korma Curry, Beef Stroganoff, Lamb Moussaka and Pumpkin Tagine.

MADE is perfect for those nights when time is short and offers an easy, healthy alternative to takeaways too.

Join us from 4pm, Monday 24 June for the ‘MADE Drive Thru’, Mt Albert Markets, 847 New North Rd, Mount Albert, Auckland 1025.

Made your day? MADE by My Food Bag www.getmade.co.nz
