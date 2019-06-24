Name release - fatal crash, Sumner Road
Monday, 24 June 2019, 8:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died following a crash on
Sumner Road, Sumner, Christchurch on Friday 21 June.
He
was 57-year-old Terence Willian Johnston of
Christchurch.
Police extend their sympathies to his family
and
friends.
