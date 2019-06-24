Police warn of scams

Police are reminding members of the public to be wary of phone scammers claiming to work for telecommunications organisations and / or Police.

This week several victims have been contacted by scammers claiming to be part of the Police Cybercrime Unit or a telecommunications company.

In one incident the victim was contacted via a duplicate Facebook account of someone known to them.

The scammers have then requested bank details.

Police’s message on scams is simple – do not engage with anyone on the phone and hang up immediately if you think you are being scammed.

“While most people will not respond to these scams, others are more vulnerable,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand.

“We urge you to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family members to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers.

“Please remember that government agencies will never contact youout of the blue and ask for bank details.”

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam is advised to contact Police.

Further scam prevention advice is available on the NZPolice website.











