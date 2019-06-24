UPDATE: Serious crash, Hamilton
Monday, 24 June 2019, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person died following a
single-vehicle crash in Hamilton yesterday.
The crash
occurred at the intersection of Forest Lake Road and Te Rapa
Road about 5.55pm.
The driver, the sole occupant of the
vehicle, was taken to Waikato Hospital where she died late
last
night.
