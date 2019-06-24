Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

DOC call to report sightings of entangled whale

Monday, 24 June 2019, 11:53 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

24 June 2019


The Department of Conservation is asking people to keep a lookout for a humpback whale entangled in line seen off the bottom of the South Island on Saturday (22 June).

The whale was reported to DOC by a fishing vessel crew that saw it at Knife and Steel Harbour between Big River and Waitutu River. It had what is thought to be craypot line wrapped around its pectoral fin and tail stock and trailing 20 to 30 metres behind it.

The whale is moving and could travel up the west or east coast of the South Island.

Anyone who sees the entangled whale should call DOC’s 24-hour hotline 0800 DOCHOT/0800 36 24 68. DOC leads teams trained in disentangling whales using specialised equipment and, if there are further reported sightings, these trained personnel would attempt to disentangle the whale if possible.

No one should attempt to cut the rope off the whale themselves as this is very dangerous. People are also asked not to cut off line and floats attached to the whale as this would make it more difficult for the whale disentanglement team to carry out the procedures for cutting the rope from the whale.

DOC ranger Mike Morrissey, who leads the South Island large whale disentanglement team, asks any boaties spotting the whale to not get close to it or do anything that would disturb or harass the whale.

“People seeing the whale can assist our rescue response by staying with the whale, monitoring it and advising of its exact location for our disentanglement team to get to it.



“The whale is moving and is not any immediate danger so urgent action isn’t required. The priority is people’s safety and ensuring disentanglement is carried out safely by our trained team.”

Mike thanked the fishing vessel crew for reporting the entangled whale and taking the right action in not cutting the faded pink float attached to the line.The crew also helpfully attached a second float that makes the whale more visible.

In late March a humpback whale entangled in fishing line was reported off the Otago coast. The whale was then seen off Kaikōura several days later and the whale disentanglement successfully cut the rope from the whale.

“It helped us considerably in removing the rope from that whale that no one had cut off the rope and float attached to it and we ask that no one does that with this latest entangled whale,” says Mike Morrissey.

Attempts to cut free entangled whales are only carried out when it is safe to do so. For safety, it requires sea conditions not being too rough and sufficient daylight hours as the procedures can take several hours and it’s not safe to disentangle whales in darkness. The whale disentanglement team initially fully assesses the situation to determine the safest and most appropriate course of action for attempting to cut free entangled whales.

Humpback whales migrate north through New Zealand waters at this time of year to tropical breeding grounds.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft...

“It’s a month since students around the country took to the streets for the second time to demand action on climate change. So it’s a good time to reflect on the constructive value young people add when we factor their concerns and suggestions into decision-making,” Commissioner Becroft says. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

The Nation: Canadian Euthanasia Practitioner Stefanie Green

The euthanasia debate is progressing, with the End of Life Choice Bill expected to have its second reading in Parliament on Wednesday. A similar bill was passed in Canada in 2016 ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Op Burnham Revelations

Eight centuries ago at Beziers in France, the papal soldiers besieging the town faced much the same problem as the New Zealand troops engaged in Operation Burnham – namely, how to how to tell the difference among the town’s inhabitants as to which were Cathar heretics, and which were true Catholics... More>>

ALSO:

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

The Lobbyist Staffer: PM Defends Handling Of Conflicts Of Interest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's comfortable with the way her interim chief of staff's conflicts of interest were managed. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 