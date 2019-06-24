New Chief Executive Welcomed at Waiwhetu Marae

Media Release: Hutt City Council’s New Chief Executive Welcomed at Waiwhetu Marae

Hutt City Council’s new Chief Executive Jo Miller has been welcomed to the city at a powhiri at Waiwhetu Marae in Lower Hutt today.

Chairman of Waiwhetu Marae Kura Moeahu led the proceedings on behalf of Te Atiawa at the powhiri attended by the Mayor, Mayoress, Councillors and other elected officials, Council staff and members of the wider community.

Ms Miller, who officially takes up the role on July 1, has come to Lower Hutt from Yorkshire in England where she has been the Chief Executive of the Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council since 2012. She, her husband and two sons are immigrating to New Zealand.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace says it’s a significant appointment, given Ms Miller held one of the most high profile local government roles in the UK and has been named the third most influential person in local government there.

“It was wonderful for the community to welcome Jo to the city like this today and very special that Te Atiawa has invited Jo to be part of the wider Te Awakairangi whānau. We believe Jo has the vision and the drive to build on the success we have seen in the city and help take us to new heights.”

Ms Miller says she and her family are looking forward to being part of the Lower Hutt community.

“Today’s welcome at Waiwhetu Marae was very special for me, and important in terms of Council’s partnership with Māori. I know there are many people at Council and in the wider community of Lower Hutt who are passionate about making the city as successful as it can be, and I look forward to playing my part.”

ENDS











© Scoop Media

