Gladstone Road and Peel Street intersection closure

Release date: 24 June 2019

The intersection of Gladstone Road and Peel Street will be closed from all directions on Thursday 27 June 2019 to complete the road surface upgrade of the central business district.

Work will take place between 6am and 8pm and both roads will be closed up to 100 metres from the intersection. Parking will be removed within the closed areas and cars must be removed from the area by 6pm on Wednesday 26 June.

Footpaths and access to shops won’t be affected during this work. Shop owners are being contacted to understand the impact of the upgrade on their businesses.

This work is weather dependent. Should the weather be unfavourable on this day, the upgrade will be completed at the first available opportunity.

We apologise for any inconvenience or disruption caused by this work.







