Gladstone Road and Peel Street intersection closure
Monday, 24 June 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Media Release
Release date: 24 June 2019
Gladstone Road and Peel Street intersection
closure
The intersection of Gladstone Road and
Peel Street will be closed from all directions on Thursday
27 June 2019 to complete the road surface upgrade of the
central business district.
Work will take place between
6am and 8pm and both roads will be closed up to 100 metres
from the intersection. Parking will be removed within the
closed areas and cars must be removed from the area by 6pm
on Wednesday 26 June.
Footpaths and access to shops
won’t be affected during this work. Shop owners are being
contacted to understand the impact of the upgrade on their
businesses.
This work is weather dependent. Should the
weather be unfavourable on this day, the upgrade will be
completed at the first available opportunity.
We apologise
for any inconvenience or disruption caused by this
work.
