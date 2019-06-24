Serious crash, Amberley
Monday, 24 June 2019, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Lawcocks
Road, Amberley, in North Canterbury.
The single-vehicle
crash was reported to Police at 2:25pm.
One person has
sustained serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been advised.
The road is currently blocked and diversions
are in
place.
