A record $2.75 billion of capital investment for Auckland
Monday, 24 June 2019, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Auckland Council’s Annual Budget for 2019/2020 was
formally adopted on 20 June 2019.
Investment on projects
include major regional initiatives such as the City Rail
Link, delivery of our water quality and natural environment
targeted rate programmes, through to local initiatives such
as new community facilities and the development of town
centres.
“This budget continues to see record investment
in infrastructure to support growth and make Auckland
world-class,” – Mayor Phil Goff.
For full details
visit OurAuckland
