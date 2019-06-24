Serious crash - Hindmarsh Street, Henderson

Police are currently at the scene of serious crash on Hindmarsh Street, Henderson following a collision between a car and pedestrian.

It occurred at around 3.15pm near the intersection with Bruce McLaren Road.

The pedestrian, a child, has been transported to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

Part of Hindmarsh Street is currently closed while enquiries continue at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit are examining the scene.

There is no further information available at this stage.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

