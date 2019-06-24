Serious crash - Hindmarsh Street, Henderson
Monday, 24 June 2019, 4:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently at the scene of serious crash on
Hindmarsh Street, Henderson following a collision between a
car and pedestrian.
It occurred at around 3.15pm near the
intersection with Bruce McLaren Road.
The pedestrian, a
child, has been transported to Starship Hospital in a
critical condition.
Part of Hindmarsh Street is currently
closed while enquiries continue at the scene.
The Serious
Crash Unit are examining the scene.
There is no further
information available at this
stage.
