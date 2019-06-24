Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

350 Ōtepoti/Dunedin sets up waiting room at Kiwibank branch

Monday, 24 June 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: 350 Aotearoa


Today on Monday 24th June 350 Ōtepoti/Dunedin joined grassroots climate justice groups across Aotearoa in actions calling for Kiwibank to release its policy that rules out investing in or lending in companies whose core business is the extraction and/or production of coal, oil and gas. 350 Ōtepoti/Dunedin created a waiting room outside Moray Pl Kiwibank, with a sofa, chairs, coffee tables, and magazines with headlines calling for Kiwibank to take climate action.

Local activists stood together creating a theatrical “waiting room” expressing their frustration at having to wait for Kiwibank’s Fossil Free policy. All ages and backgrounds attended recognising the importance of a Fossil-Free Future and the role our money plays in funding that.

This event is one of many this week in Auckland, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, and Dunedin were coordinated by 350 Aotearoa, as part of their Fossil Free Banks campaign, calling for banks to cut ties with the fossil fuel industry, the industry most responsible for climate change.


350 Aotearoa spokesperson, Erica Finnie, said, “New Zealanders need a bank we can trust to keep our money out of coal, oil and gas. Kiwibank claims to have a fossil free policy in the works, so we’re calling on them to pick up the pace, and show climate leadership by being the first bank in Aotearoa that guarantees it will never invest in or lend to fossil fuels.’

Greenwashing tactics will no longer suffice, we need commitment & conviction with a statement of intention from Kiwibank in the form of a Fossil Free policy. We are in the wake of an Ecological & Climate crisis, the time to stall is over. We need definitive action now.”, said Jack Brazil spokesperson for 350 Ōtepoti/Dunedin



In November 2018, 350 Aotearoa released a report that exposed the relationship between the major banks operating in Aotearoa and the fossil fuel industry. Four Australian-owned banks that operate as subsidiaries in Aotearoa, ANZ, ASB, BNZ, and Westpac, collectively loaned over AUD$20 billion to fossil fuel projects from 2015-2017.

350 Aotearoa spokesperson, Erica Finnie, said, “In 2019 it’s appalling that New Zealanders don’t have a bank that takes a stand against supporting the fossil fuel industry. Across the country we are pushing for our banks to step up and respond to customers’ demand for a banking option that is committed to climate leadership.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from 350 Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions.

The in-principle decisions are part of Phase 2 of the Review of the Reserve Bank Act, which is making sure the 30-year old laws regulating our banking system are up to scratch. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Stats NZ: Gender Inclusive Questions Introduced

More than 28,000 New Zealand households will be asked to take part in the upcoming Household Economic Survey. Starting this year, the survey will ask people to describe their gender – whether that is male, female, or if they see themselves another way, such as one of many non-binary genders. More>>

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

The Nation: Canadian Euthanasia Practitioner Stefanie Green

The euthanasia debate is progressing, with the End of Life Choice Bill expected to have its second reading in Parliament on Wednesday. A similar bill was passed in Canada in 2016 ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Op Burnham Revelations

Eight centuries ago at Beziers in France, the papal soldiers besieging the town faced much the same problem as the New Zealand troops engaged in Operation Burnham – namely, how to how to tell the difference among the town’s inhabitants as to which were Cathar heretics, and which were true Catholics... More>>

ALSO:

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

The Lobbyist Staffer: PM Defends Handling Of Conflicts Of Interest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's comfortable with the way her interim chief of staff's conflicts of interest were managed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 