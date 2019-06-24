UPDATE – Serious crash, Amberley

One person has died following the serious crash on Lawcocks Road, Amberley, today.

The crash occurred when a car collided into a power pole around 2:25pm.

The driver, who sadly died at the scene, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The road remains blocked and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

