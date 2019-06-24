Ongoing incident, Onekawa, Napier
Monday, 24 June 2019, 5:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to respond to an incident at a
property on Alexander Avenue, Onekawa, Napier.
Police
were called to the incident following a report of concern at
around 2:15pm.
The Armed Offenders Squad and the Police
Negotiation Team are in attendance.
Cordons are in place
at Alexander Avenue.
Residents that cannot return home can
gather and keep warm at the Kings House Church on 190
Riverbend Road, opposite the entrance to the Pukemokimoki
Marae.
Residents currently inside the cordons are asked to
remain indoors until the incident is resolved.
Schools in
the Onekawa area were in lock down for a period of time this
afternoon.
The lock down was lifted at around 3:45pm.
Further updates will be released when possible.
