Ongoing incident, Onekawa, Napier

Police are continuing to respond to an incident at a property on Alexander Avenue, Onekawa, Napier.

Police were called to the incident following a report of concern at around 2:15pm.

The Armed Offenders Squad and the Police Negotiation Team are in attendance.

Cordons are in place at Alexander Avenue.

Residents that cannot return home can gather and keep warm at the Kings House Church on 190 Riverbend Road, opposite the entrance to the Pukemokimoki Marae.

Residents currently inside the cordons are asked to remain indoors until the incident is resolved.

Schools in the Onekawa area were in lock down for a period of time this afternoon.

The lock down was lifted at around 3:45pm.

Further updates will be released when possible.











© Scoop Media

