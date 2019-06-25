Fatal Crash, Mangateparu, Matamata-Piako District
Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services are responding to a single-vehicle
crash on Cameron Road, Mangateparu.
One person died at the
scene.
Police were alerted at around 6.35am.
Motorists
are advised to avoid the area if possible.
The serious
crash unit has been
advised.
