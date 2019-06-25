Sudden death in central Auckland overnight
Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 8:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Auckland Police attended a sudden death on Fanshawe
Street last night shortly before 10pm.
A 59-year-old man
has died.
The circumstances of the death are unclear
however it is not thought to be suspicious and Police can
confirm the man had been travelling on an electric scooter
prior to his death.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is
asked to contact Auckland Police on 09 302 6400.
The death
has been referred to the
Coroner.
