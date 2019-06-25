Update - Incident in Onekawa, Napier

A 25-year-old man was arrested in relation to an incident at a residential address on Alexander Avenue, Onekawa, Napier, around 2am today.

No injuries were reported.

Cordons were stood down soon after and residents were able to return to their homes.

Police will remain at the address as further enquires are made.

We would like to thanks the local community for their patience throughout this incident.

