Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pike River Mine 30m - 170m drift examined

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Pike River Recovery Agency


30m – 170m forensic examination completed, nothing of interest found

Joint Media Release - Pike River Recovery Agency / New Zealand Police
Tuesday 25 June 2019

The 30 – 170m area in the Pike River Mine drift has now undergone a forensic search by the Agency mining team, with the support and oversight of the New Zealand Police. “This is an area that was traversed on a daily basis from when the New Zealand Mines Rescue built the 170m seal in 2011, until 2016 when the seal was shifted from 170m to 30m,” Chief Operating Officer Dinghy Pattinson says. Significant dewatering infrastructure was installed in this area, to assist with the volumes of water running down the mine drift. This includes two weirs, gabion baskets, concrete blocks and “grizzlies” that filter heavier material from water.

“Because of this, there were no expectations that items of interest would be found in this area, and New Zealand Police have confirmed this is the case,” Mr Pattinson says.

Police described this forensic search as a useful exercise in basic scene examination processes for the Agency’s underground teams.

“We have a good system running, involving briefings and debriefings. Police will remain on site in support of the Agency throughout the recovery project, and will continue to adopt an agile approach in the event of a critical find, such as the discovery of human remains. This means that, in certain circumstances, Police will consider deploying staff into the drift before it is fully recovered by the Agency,” says Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny.


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Pike River Recovery Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has today released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining.

And the findings are clear - there is no economic reason not to implement sector bargaining but many social and individual wellbeing reasons to do so. More>>

 

IPCA: Offensive Language, Misuse Of Pepper Spray

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that, following a pursuit in Auckland, a man was dealt with inappropriately and unprofessionally by a Police officer during his arrest. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Gender Inclusive Questions Introduced

More than 28,000 New Zealand households will be asked to take part in the upcoming Household Economic Survey. Starting this year, the survey will ask people to describe their gender – whether that is male, female, or if they see themselves another way, such as one of many non-binary genders. More>>

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

The Nation: Canadian Euthanasia Practitioner Stefanie Green

The euthanasia debate is progressing, with the End of Life Choice Bill expected to have its second reading in Parliament on Wednesday. A similar bill was passed in Canada in 2016 ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Op Burnham Revelations

Eight centuries ago at Beziers in France, the papal soldiers besieging the town faced much the same problem as the New Zealand troops engaged in Operation Burnham – namely, how to how to tell the difference among the town’s inhabitants as to which were Cathar heretics, and which were true Catholics... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 